Mice in a kindergarten in Bollate, in the Milan area. For this reason, the institute was closed until Monday to allow for the resolution of the problem.

“The Environmental Sustainability sector has activated all the prevention and remediation measures inside and outside the kindergarten and ordered the closure of the school”, the municipality announced on Thursday, as reported by MilanoToday.

The administration clarified that “until the end of the disinfection, sanitation and reclamation activities, the educational activity and the municipal extracurricular services of pre- and post-school and school meals have been suspended”.

In any case, already on Monday 20 the children will be able to go back to school.

“As soon as we received the reports, we met the management and the parents – said the councilor for educational policies and the environment Ida De Flaviis – and looked for solutions to the problem, also with the aim of guaranteeing the continuation of the children’s school activities. The surgery was quick and, I want to underline it, the little ones didn’t take any risks. The closure was necessary precisely to prevent any possible criticality.

“The asylum recovery time will be around 15 days and the cleaning and disinfestation actions will concern the false ceilings, attics and cellars. The sanitization of the entire internal structure and the garden will be carried out, with the closure of any possible access cracks.