Mice plundered the fields in Bursa! – Bursa News – Regional News

In the export of agricultural products, especially tomatoes and peppers Bursacounty in the first place New cityfarmers in fielddwelling on them fareis struggling with. In 35 of 71 districts, all the crops on thousands of acres of cultivated land were eaten by mice. Those who go to their fields for harvest in Karaamca, Yazılı, Mahmudiye, Yarhisar and Çiçeközü neighborhoods. farmersreturns empty-handed. Mice that eat most of the crops also damage irrigation hoses.

Karaamca Mahallesi Association President Özkan Şentürk stated that they have been fighting with mice for 2 years and the mouse population has increased this year, adding, “We cannot prevent it. We are spraying. “We generally see the damage in all products. We are helpless,” he said.

Farmer Hüseyin Güleç, who stated that every part of his field is a rat nest and that pesticides do not help, said, “We haven’t been able to get anything from mice for 2 years. They have been reaping the wheat and barley as if you had just reaped them. The two-year-old clovers are gone. We have to plant them again. Otherwise, we can’t deal with them. Everywhere.” It became a rat’s nest. Our financial loss is huge. We can’t buy crops. There are rats as there are fields. There are rats everywhere. There are rats even on the roads. Since there was no winter, frost, they reproduced a lot. There were no snakes. In the past, snakes were collecting them, and snakes did not exist. Medicines It doesn’t help either,” he said.

’40 thousand acres means 100 million lira loss’

Stating that the farmers have a loss of more than 100 million liras, Bursa Chamber of Agriculture Provincial Coordination President and Yenişehir Chamber of Agriculture President Sadi Aktaş he said:

“We have 71 neighborhoods in Yenişehir district, about 35 of them have this rat damage. Despite the constant struggle with rats for about 3.5 months, we couldn’t find a solution. I just talked to our Provincial Director of Agriculture, the teams of the District Directorate of Agriculture are also well-informed on this issue. poisonous wheats did not help. Currently, all vegetables are harvested in the season in Yenişehir. We started with melons, watermelon, tomato, clover fields, wheat until we reach the irrigation drip hoses. So no matter how much cultivated land, these rats are harming. “Our farmers spent money because they were going to make money from here. Arable land in Yenişehir is 520 thousand decares.Wheat was harvested in such an area, they were damaged. But right now, vegetables are grown on the plain. I think it will not be below and above it in vegetables. We cannot clarify the loss in terms of price, but today, 40 thousand decares of land means 100 million liras of damage. So it can’t be below that.”

‘INCREASE WHEN REPTILE DECREASES’

Bursa Uludağ University (BUÜ) Veterinary Faculty Parasitology Department Head Prof. Dr. Levent Aydın warned the producers, “You know, rats have natural enemies. That is, it balances them in nature. It increases when reptiles such as snakes decrease. They are especially humid, moist and nutrient-dense, on the edges of the fields, because of the greenery and residues in the fields, in wheat fields and similar places. The global climate change also has an effect. Also, the fight against mice is carried out especially in places where it can increase, after the beginning of spring and after the middle of autumn. It increases even if the fight is not done on time. Because you know, a mouse has a gestation period of around 3 weeks. It reaches sexual maturity in 3 months. On average, they can leave 5-6 offspring, sometimes up to 10. If half of this is female, if you think that those females can give birth in a few months, it will increase a lot,” he said.

‘A SNAKE IS STRONG TO SAVE A FIELD’

Advising the farmers to plow their fields deep, Prof. Dr. Aydın said, “In the beginning of autumn or spring, when plowing the fields for the first time, I recommend them to plow deeply. Because they have nests at 8-10 centimeters. We need to scatter these nests. Especially when they see creatures like snakes in nature, they should change their ways. They should not try to kill them. even a snake is strong enough to save a field. Because they feed on their offspring. And let’s say they see too many holes in their fields from time to time. Let them calculate an area of ​​5 square meters. Let them close all the holes. How many holes were drilled after 3 days, let’s say 20 holes were drilled. “The population is very high. Of course, we can use chemical pesticides, but it is also a problem for these chemical pesticides to penetrate into the soil and mix with deep waters, of course. For this reason, when there is no harvest, the fight they will do in the autumn and spring, in the early spring, would be more logical.” .

‘WHEN WE ENTER THEIR FIELD, WE TAKE IT INTO OUR OWN LIFE’

Noting that the mouse population is very high this year, Prof. Dr. Aydin said:

“The news we heard from Bursa is that it’s the same way in Görükle and on campus. The mouse population is very high this year. Just like in the fly. In other words, as in vectors. Because the climate is very suitable for it. Because we humans, you know, have disturbed the natural habitats of animals. “We opened fields, deforestation, which is the cause of 17 percent of global climate change in the world today. That is to say, it is very high. We need to be more respectful to natural life. Instead of creating fields from a forested area or destroying their breeding grounds, because when we enter their field. In fact, we take them into our own lives in a way. Then think about it just like pets. They start to feed on our leftovers, what we plant, what we plant. But then we complain. What the producer will do here is that they have to degrade their living spaces right now in the field and in the field. Because they shelter better where there are higher plants, and a serious struggle must be made in the autumn. Also at the start of spring. Because when you destroy the rootstocks here, and when we see snakes or some raptors, let’s not shoot those birds. Let’s not touch those snakes. Let them go their way.”