Michael Schulte and Marquess today at the NDR Festival 2023 in Harburg | > – News

Status: 01.07.2023 8:50 p.m

The Hamburg NDR Festival 2023 takes place today on the Rathausplatz in Harburg. Michael Schulte is now on the stage at the big open-air event hosted by NDR 90.3 and the Hamburg Journal.

Musical highlights are Michael Schulte and his band. “We’re happy to be here. The atmosphere is great, we’re really up for it. So many people here, it’s really amazing,” says Schulte before the concert, which is currently in full swing. With ballads and songs from his new album, he gets the audience going wild.

Five years ago, the 33-year-old took fourth place in the Eurovision Song Contest with the soulful ballad “You Let Me Walk Alone” and is one of the most popular solo artists in Germany. Michael Schulte’s new album “Remember Me” will be released in September. The pre-singles “Here Goes Nothing” and “Waterfall” show him from his danceable side.

Spanish feel-good music by Marquess

Before that, Marquess rocked the stage – in front of an enthusiastic audience on the town hall square. “We are really looking forward to the concert tonight. Above all, to be in Hamburg again – arriba”, is how Marquess introduce their performance. Then they celebrate a party together with the audience. The audience knows the lyrics and dances to the Spanish rhythms.

Beforehand, the NDR 90.3 moderators Nicole Steins and Ulf Ansorge ensured a good mood on stage. Among other things, with quiz games and a karaoke show.

your picture

Are you at the NDR Festival in Harburg and have you had your picture taken? You can find your photo here. more

Dancing at the Marquess concert

The Latino pop band Marquess mainly sings songs in Spanish.

Dancing is also popular at the Marquess concert. With a lot of good humor, Latin American rhythms and their numerous hits, they will set the town hall square in motion. Whether “Vayamos Compañeros”, “El Temperamento”, “Arriba” or “Toda La Noche” – a Caribbean feeling is guaranteed in Harburg.

The party band Good Music Live also brings the best hits from several decades of music history to the stage.

Further information

On July 1, Michael Schulte and Marquess perform on the Harburg Town Hall Square. Admission is free. So that as many people as possible can visit the event, a separate area for wheelchair users will be reserved directly in front of the stage. more

Michael Schulte and Marquess are on stage at the NDR Festival in Harburg. Some streets around the Harburg Rathausplatz are closed for the party. more

1 Min

Ulf Ansorge and Nicole Steins distributed ice cream on the Rathausmarkt in Harburg on Friday and got the visitors in the right mood for the NDR Festival. 1 min

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | Hamburg Journal | 06/30/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

