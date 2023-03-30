“I am returning the price based on recently published information, according to which the majority owner of Tatra banka, as – the Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank International, continues to actively operate in the banking market of the Russian Federation, despite the ongoing military invasion of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine.

The Pohoda Festival actively supports our Ukrainian neighbors in their struggle for freedom, against the aggressive war led by the Russian Federation. I have no doubts about whose side I stand in this senseless and unprovoked aggression of the Russian army. The dramaturgy of the festival has always reacted to what is happening in society, both in Slovakia and in the world, and that is why I have to react even now, when thousands of innocent people are being killed in Ukraine by a military aggressor.

As an author of dramaturgy, I care about the values ​​of freedom, humanism and democracy, not only declaratively, but also through concrete actions, including the creation of the festival program. I cannot and do not want to receive an award from a bank owned by someone whose business activities indirectly help the Russian Federation wage and finance a war of aggression against the citizens of Ukraine.

I am sending the prize – a bronze statuette of the Muse – today, 30.3. 2023, to the address Nadácia Tatra banka, Hodžovo námestie 3, 811 06 Bratislava. A financial reward was also associated with the prize. Please send me the account number to my e-mail address [email protected], to which I will refund the amount in full. I invite you to do so by 14.4. 2023, if I don’t get the account number by then, I will donate the full amount to the Music Saves Ukraine initiative, which is trying to alleviate the consequences of the war in Ukraine.”

Michal Kaščák

CEO and dramaturg of the Pohoda festival

