Michel Gondry, ‘AI can become a control tool’ – Emilia-Romagna

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JUNE 11 – AI, artificial intelligence “is an extremely topical issue, there are no film projects in this regard but it is a topic that has been talked about a lot for some time. Artificial intelligence can become a means of social control and can be used as a tool to increase economic profit through the domination of certain human beings over other human beings”. Thus the Oscar-winning director Michel Gondry addressed the audience of the Biografilm Festival – scheduled in Bologna until June 19 – where he arrived for the presentation of his latest film The Book of Solutions in its Italian premiere.



In the opinion of the French director, known to the general public for Se Mi Lasci Ti Cancello, the fear is that artificial intelligence could “be exploited at a social and economic level. As with the internet boom between the 1990s and 2000s – he explained in a note – artificial intelligence will suddenly explode, quickly taking over with unpredictable paths and drifts. This will lead to an unexpected change in society and can be used with unforeseen consequences”.



As for his latest film, The Book of Solutions – starring a bipolar and paranoid director who, in order to protect his new film from the interference of the producers, tries to finish editing it hidden away at his aunt’s house in the Cévennes – Gondry confessed: “The film shows how I create new ideas to put in my film and what is important is to show this parenthesis and how I behaved in this abnormal situation”.



Speaking of cinema and the creative process, the French filmmaker said he borrowed Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys and the album Pet Sounds. “I saw this documentary in which he locked himself up in the studio to compose in which he said he pointed two fingers on the keyboard and let the others fiddle with the melody – he observes -: here we start from an idea that you have in your head and you can see where it takes you. This, in short, is the creative act”. The Book of Solutions will arrive in Italian cinemas this autumn, distributed by I Wonder Pictures.



