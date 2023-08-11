Michela Murgia died: the writer was 51 years old

The writer Michela Murgia died in Rome at the age of 51: she had been ill for some time and had revealed in recent months that she was suffering from stage four renal cell carcinoma.

Just in the last few months he had decided to live the period of his illness publicly, continuing to tell his story through his social channels.

Michela Murgia, before devoting herself to writing, held many professions, including religion teacher in schools.

The novel Accabadora wins the Dessì prize, the Super Mondello and the Campiello prize, it was the first literary success.

His latest book, “Three bowls. Rituals for a year of crisis”, published for Mondadori, immediately entered the top of the rankings of best-selling volumes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

