Malay of Chinese origin Michelle Yeoh won today the oscar for best actress for her role in «Everything Everywhere All At Once»in his first nomination.

“To all the little boys and girls who look like me and are watching me tonight. This is a beacon of hope and possibility.” said the Malaysian actress upon receiving the award.

This is proof, he added, “that big dreams come true.”

Yeoh was one of the favorites of this 95th edition, along with the Australian Cate Blanchett. The Hollywood Academy finally decided to follow the trend of recent years and bet on diversity.

Yeoh has beaten Blanchett and Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams.

The award comes a few days after the Actors Guild also recognized her as the best actress in a year in which she has also won the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy performance.

In the story created by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, an immigrant in the United States overburdened with work and family chores. who must save the world by jumping between parallel universes, to the rhythm of kung fu kicks.

The actress has dedicated herself in interviews and speeches to making a plea for racial diversity in the cinema and for roles for middle-aged actresses, narrating the obstacles she has had to face to break through in Hollywood.

At 53 years old and with more than four decades of prolific career under her belt, Yeoh was chosen in 2022 “icon” of the year by Time magazine.

La Malaya was a Bond girl in “Tomorrow Never Dies” in 1997 and her most successful role to date was that of co-starring in Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2020). EFE