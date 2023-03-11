The gunman of the state University of Michigan Anthony McRaewho shot and killed three people on campus Monday night, was charged with a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a license in 2019, but that charge was later dropped after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. misdemeanor charge for possession of a firearm in a vehicle, according to Ingham County court records.

McRae opened fire inside an academic hall on the northern edge of the East Lansing campus shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. He then walked a short distance to the student union and opened fire again, according to police.

Three students were killed and five others were seriously injured. McRae he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus after a several-hour chase.

In the above incident, McRae he was arrested in the summer of 2019 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

In October 2019, the Ingham County District Attorney’s Office dropped that felony charge after he McRae plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, which is punishable by up to two years in prison.

McRae he was sentenced to probation under the deal, which ended in May 2021 after 18 months.

According to the law of Michiganan offender may not possess a firearm until three years have elapsed from the payment of all fines, completion of the prison term, and completion of the conditions of probation.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said Tuesday that the original felony charge likely would not have resulted in prison terms for McRae.

“Even if you had been convicted by a jury on the original charge, Anthony McRae he would not have been recommended for a jail or prison sentence,” Dewane said in a statement. “The sentencing guideline score would have been the same if he had been convicted of the original charge (carrying a concealed weapon) or the offense for which he was convicted (carrying a firearm in a vehicle).”

Dewane became a prosecutor late last year after Carol Siemon left office. In August 2021, she faced criticism from local police chiefs and sheriffs after implementing a new policy that reduced most felony firearms charges.

“The new felony firearms charging policy is tied to the dramatic racial inequality in the way this and other laws have been charged and is in no way tied to our shared goal of maintaining public safety. “, Siemon said in a statement at the time. “The alleged link between this policy and any future increase in gun violence is false and misleading.”

Investigators are still trying to find out the motive for the shooting of McRae. He had no affiliation with the university.

His brother Michael McRaesaid Anthony he began to change after the death of his mother in 2020 and stopped taking care of himself.

“I lived in a sheltered world,” Michael told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “It started to change. He was getting more and more bitter and angry. I would ask him: ‘What’s on your mind?’ But he didn’t want to talk to me ».

The three deceased victims were identified Tuesday as Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe, a Detroit suburb; Brian Fraser, a sophomore also from Grosse Point; and Alexandria Verner, a Clawson junior, Michigan.

The shooting also seriously injured five victims, who are being treated at EW Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

