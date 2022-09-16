Air micro-bomb in via Vittorio Veneto in Ponte nelle Alpi, this afternoon, September 15: the roof sheath of an apartment building flew into the street, hitting some cars and invading some nearby parking lots, together with pieces of bricks and gutters , tree branches and branches. No injuries were recorded. The emergency started around 3.30 pm when very strong gusts of wind rose in the area of ​​the crossroads. Debris fell into the gardens and parking lots below. Fortunately, there was no damage to people and the building was not evacuated: it is perfectly accessible. Of course it will be necessary to fix the roof covering that yesterday we were trying to fix before we can start a definitive intervention.

With the mayor, the teams and the municipal technician, as well as the condominium administrator, were also found on the site of the half-disaster. The firefighters of the provincial command were also called, intervening with two teams.

«We thank the fire brigade teams for their prompt intervention. The Civil Protection and the technical staff of the municipality carried out the verification inspections “explained the mayor Vendramini on social media, reassuring the citizens” The Municipal Operational Control Center was opened also in view of the weather forecast for the next few days “.