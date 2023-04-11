The third China International Consumer Goods Fair was held in Haikou City, Hainan Province from April 10th to 15th.
The exhibition area of this Consumer Expo has increased by 20% compared with the previous one, and more than 3,300 consumer boutique brands from more than 60 countries and regions participated in the exhibition.
Consumer Expo is China‘s first national-level exhibition with the theme of consumer products.
Under the cold wave of the world economy, by holding the third Consumer Expo, China has shown to the world its determination to always open its arms, share opportunities and create a better future.
Canton Fair, Service Trade Fair, Import Expo, Consumer Expo…
Each open cooperation platform has become a vivid practice of China‘s smooth domestic and international dual cycles, and outlines a magnificent picture of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern.
Chief planner: Zhao Cheng
Planning: Ban Wei
Producer: Sun Zhiping
Producer: Mi Ligong
Editor-in-Chief: Yang Yong, Yang Yunyan
Coordinator: Xiao Zhengqiang
Choreographer: Zhao Ningning
Editing: Wu Long
Reporters: Zhou Xuan, Guo Cheng, Zhou Huimin, Jin Jian, Liang Shun, You Zhixin, Sun Qing, Peng Zhuo, Zhou Xiaotian, Si Xiaoshuai, Shao Meiqi, Zhang Jian, Wang Yingzhuo (internship), Zhang Yixuan (internship)
Filmed by: Liu Shuangkun, Zhu Jiang
Reporters: Zhou Quan, Xiao Zhengyang, Mikael Novaga
Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency
Produced by Xinhua News Agency
[
责编：丛芳瑶 ]