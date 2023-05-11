Microdigital succeeds in exporting the first volume of disposable bioreactor ‘Cellbig’ to the Middle East… “Negotiate additional contracts”

▲ Disposable bioreactor Cellbig (Source = Microdigital)

Microdigital, the first domestic company to commercialize a single use bioreactor, announced on the 11th that it would export ‘Cellbig’ to the Middle East.

Microdigital succeeded in entering the Middle East market for the first time after launching the disposable bioreactor ‘CELBIC’ for the first time in Korea.

This export showed an active attitude even before purchasing ‘Cellbig’, such as a person from a purchasing company in the Middle East visiting Microdigital and completing an education program on the product.

In particular, while cultivating actual cells during the training period, product training and performance tests were carried out at the same time, and discussions were made on how to use ‘Cellbig’ and additional supply.

The single-use bioreactor and single-use bag market in the Middle East is valued at approximately $720 million and is one of the markets with great growth potential.

An official from Microdigital said, “The ‘Cellbig’ exported this time is the first volume, and we are already negotiating additional contracts.” It could be a great opportunity,” he said.