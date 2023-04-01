China‘s Cyberspace Administration of China has launched a cybersecurity review of Micron’s products. Micron said today that it is actively communicating with and fully cooperating with the Cyberspace Administration to ensure product security and commitment to customers.

Micron issued a statement stating that it has been informed that the Office of the China Cyber ​​Security and Informatization Commission (CAC) has announced a cybersecurity review of Micron’s products sold in mainland China, and Micron is actively communicating with and fully cooperating with the CAC.

Micron emphasized that it has always adhered to the principle of the highest integrity in business promotion to ensure product safety and commitment to customers.

The Cyberspace Administration of China announced on its official website on the evening of March 31 that in order to ensure the security of the key information infrastructure supply chain, prevent product problems and hidden dangers from causing network security risks, and maintain national security, in accordance with the “National Security Law of the People’s Republic of China” and “Chinese People’s The Cyber ​​Security Law of the People’s Republic of China, in accordance with the “Internet Security Review Measures”, conducts a cyber security review of Micron’s products sold in China.

However, the CAC announcement did not specify any “national security risks” of Micron products.

Micron is one of the world‘s largest memory chip manufacturers, and its turnover in 2022 ranks sixth among global semiconductor companies.

