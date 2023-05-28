Microplastics “invade” the beaches of La Guajira

These particles -whose size does not reach 5 mm, or are so small that they are imperceptible to the human eye- are the result of the degradation of plastic waste and are affecting both the fauna and flora as well as the health of the inhabitants of La Guajira. . Its presence has been identified on the beaches of Riohacha, Cachaco, El Ahumado, Tocoromana, Boca de Camarones and Mirador, where cacti “dressed” in plastic bags carried by the wind and tide can even be seen.

Faced with this situation, the Cero Plastic research group, from the National University (UNAL) Bogotá Headquarters, made a first methodological approach to study microplastics in Colombia.

The group – made up of undergraduate and postgraduate students from careers such as Biology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Veterinary Medicine, as well as professors from the Department of Biology – chose La Guajira because they consider that solid waste management in this part of the country is not appropriate. due to factors such as cultural and government conditions, and also because its cultural richness and biodiversity position it as an area of ​​concern.

“La Guajira is mainly supported by fishing and tourism. The community tells us that in recent years they have seen a decrease in the number of shrimp and fish that inhabit the Los Flamencos Fauna and Flora Sanctuary,” says Brayan Gamboa Suárez, a Veterinary Medicine student.

Among the consequences of microplastics is that they accumulate in the tissues of marine animals, and these are consumed by people. In the future, this could have consequences for health and conservation, taking into account that one of the most representative birds of the region and a tourist attraction live there: flamingos.

How are they formed?

According to the Cero Plastic group, microplastics are formed when plastic waste is exposed to environmental conditions: the wind, the movement of the waves and solar radiation fragment it into tiny pieces that are pulverized over time.

“Today microplastics have been reported in human blood, air and food. It is common that when synthetic garments are washed, fibers come off, or for example the pellets are the result of the use of cosmetics such as sunscreens, exfoliants or creams that contain them”, explains the student Gamboa.

Laboratory analysis

For this research, the students focused on knowing the contamination by microplastics in the sand of the beaches near the Los Flamencos Flora and Fauna Sanctuary, and they found that these elements prevail there due to fibers, fragments or pieces of plastic that, due to physical action, turning smaller and pellets.

“We collected around 125g of sand every 10m, both from the high and low tide line. During the sampling we had the participation of the girls from the Wayuu community who live within the Sanctuary, to whom we made them aware of their role in avoiding this problem”, points out the future veterinarian.

160 samples were taken to the UNAL Bogota Campus laboratory to dry them and then dissolve them in saline solution so that the microplastics would float.

“When the sand settled, we rescued the supernatant and filtered it. Microplastic particles remain on the filter paper, which can be of various shapes, such as fibers, pellets, fragments, films or foams. Finally, we carry out a count to find out the number of these in each sample”, details the student.

In the country

In 2019, about 12 million tons of plastic were discarded in Colombia. Although refraining from using plastics is a long-term task, there are alternatives such as wooden brushes or kitchen utensils made from plant-based materials. Despite its impact, the magnitude of the problem of microplastic contamination is still unknown.

“We had the opportunity to share with the children of a school in La Guajira and we talked to them about the problem and how it impacts their health and biodiversity,” says the student Gamboa.

However, the change in mentality should not only come from coastal communities, since in the interior of the country people must remember that improperly deposited garbage is transported by rivers to the ocean. “It is up to everyone to change behavior and support initiatives that seek to reduce or give plastic a new useful life,” concludes the student Gamboa.