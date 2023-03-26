Home News Microsoft 365 Copilot: A new way to work
by admin
Tuesday March 21, 2023

Microsoft 365 is getting a new, comprehensive productivity tool that is currently in preview: Microsoft 365 Copilot. It combines the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) with your data in Microsoft Graph (calendar, email, chat, documents, meetings, etc.) and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn your words into the most powerful productivity tool on earth . All within the framework of the current enterprise data security and data protection from Microsoft.

Copilot is integrated with Microsoft 365 in two ways. For one, Microsoft 365 Copilot works with you, embedded in the apps you use every day (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more) to fuel your creativity, increase productivity, and improve your skills.

It is also available as a business chat: Business chat works via the LLM, the Microsoft 365 apps and your data (calendar, emails, chats, documents, contacts, etc.). You can give Copilot prompts in natural language and he will do the tasks precisely and based on your current data.

Copilot is integrated into Microsoft 365 and automatically takes care of all relevant security, compliance, and data protection policies and processes. Two-factor authentication, compliance policies, and more make Copilot an AI that businesses can trust.

Some examples – this is how Copilot can help you

Copilot in Word jump-starts the creative process so you never have to start from scratch again. Copilot gives you a first draft to revise and finalize—saving hours of paperwork, research, and proofreading time. Copilot in PowerPoint helps you create engaging presentations with one simple command and add relevant content from documents you created last week or last year, for example. With Copilot for Excel, you can analyze trends and have data visualized professionally in seconds.

Learn more

