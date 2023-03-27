Home News Microsoft and Activision, the acquisition will be approved by the FTC in April, says Michael Pachter
L’acquisition Of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it will come approved by the FTC in Aprilaccording to the forecasts of the well-known analyst Michael Pachter, who also explained what the terms of the agreement with the US antitrust will probably be.

According to Pachter, the decision to take Microsoft to court was made by the Federal Trade Commission for the sole purpose of oblige the house of Redmond to confront them and set up a negotiation.

“The matter will be resolved next month,” the analyst wrote on Twitter. “FTC is suing Microsoft so it can negotiate with them – I expect them to drop the lawsuit as soon as the company signs a legal agreement through which it undertakes to support PlayStation.”

Another analyst, Florian Mueller, also entered the discussion, saying that Microsoft has always had the intention of signing an agreement and that the FTC has sued it for the sake of it, but now it should abandon the narrative of damage to PlayStation because any other option would not be rational.

At this point Pachter added that in his opinion Lina Khan, the president of the FTC, tried to force the timing by proceeding legally, so as to be able to claim a victory when there would have been a sensational lawsuit to resolve: a simple matter of political exposure.

