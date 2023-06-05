Microsoft Azure Solution Summit: Watch all lectures now on-demand

Artificial Intelligence

Today 05. June 2023

At the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit In the spring, experts and leading industry representatives met in Munich to talk about forward-looking cloud strategies.

Several sessions with innovative topics – such as artificial intelligence, OpenAI & ChatGPT, sustainability through IoT and automation, metaverse and many more – gave you the opportunity to experience Azure solutions using real application examples. Renowned companies such as Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom, Mercedes-Benz, MunichRe and SAP gave exciting insights into their own cloud projects.

If you missed the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit or want to recap what you saw, the collected recordings are now available on demand on the event page free of charge – a short registration is enough.

The on-demand sessions at a glance

In total, you can find recordings of 18 sessions and many additional resources on the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit page. These cover the following topics, among others:

Open AI & GPT-3 Understand customer (dis)satisfaction better with the help of an AI analysis

How IoT is accelerating the race to carbon neutrality

Cloud PC or complete cloud infrastructure?

Migrate to the cloud and reduce total cost of ownership

It’s a match: software and sustainability

Cloud platform for legal processes based on AKS

Build resilience with a BC/DR strategy

Integration in a serverless world

Deep insight into the Azure VMware solution

A smooth move from Azure Functions

