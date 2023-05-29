Microsoft Build 2023: Artificial Intelligence for your development projects

Artificial Intelligence

Wednesday May 24, 2023

The Microsoft Build started with a firework of announcements, as a developer you can look forward to more than 50 innovations and improvements – starting with the integration of Bing in ChatGPT above Windows Copilot up to a new one Copilot Stack with common extensibility, Azure AI Studio and Microsoft Fabric, a new data analysis platform. Here’s a look at the key announcements from the opening keynote.

The era of artificial intelligence

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is the focus of this year’s conference. For developers, this means a wealth of new tools and extensions, especially around the services of Azure AI . This is what makes the new possible Azure AI Studio the integration of external data sources with the Azure OpenAI Service.

In addition, he supports you Azure Machine Learning Prompt Flow in the development of prompts and allows the use of open source solutions such as Semantic Kernel to orchestrate prompts. The new service also ensures more security Azure AI Content Safety. You can find more information about the AI ​​improvements on Microsoft Azure on these pages:

Copilot for Windows

After GitHub, Visual Studio, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, the Copilot also included in other products. The highlight is here for sure Windows. Microsoft introduces Windows Copilot. The operating system is thus the first PC platform to have central AI support. For example, in addition to copying and pasting content, you can ask Windows Copilot to rewrite, summarize, or explain the content. In addition, the AI, in combination with Bing Chat and plugins from other providers, can concentrate on implementing your ideas. A preview should be available for Windows 11 from June. You can find more information about the announcements related to Windows on these pages:

Microsoft Fabric – the unified platform for data analytics

With Microsoft Fabric Microsoft has a new unified platform for Data Analytics presented. Microsoft Fabric integrates among others Data Factory, Synapse and Power BI and supports you with specific tasks in the analysis process. The new offer is complete with Azure OpenAI Service integrated. This enables you to unlock the full potential of your data based on generative AI. Thanks to the integrated Copilot, you can use natural language to create data flows and data pipelines, as well as generate code or even entire functions. You can find more information about Microsoft Fabric and other analytics innovations on these pages:

This was just a small sampling of the announcements made as part of Microsoft Build. You will find more topics on TechWiese in the next few days. Or sign up for them now Microsoft Build and watch more keynotes and sessions.

The most important announcements of the Microsoft Build

We have collected the announcements of this year’s Microsoft Build on a Special page on TechWiese put together for you. On the Microsoft Build Germany on June 22nd in Munich our experts illuminate the most important announcements in a series of lectures.

