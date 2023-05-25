Microsoft Build 2023: This is new to Azure Kubernetes Service

Azure

Wednesday May 24, 2023

The team for the Azure Kubernetes Service is responsible for continuously innovating to make the use of Kubernetes on AKS seamless. The results of this work are now part of the Microsoft Build presented. These include the following new features.

Windows-Updates

Windows workloads on AKS continue to grow as many developers build their cloud-native offerings on AKS for both operating systems. New is support for configuring Windows nodes, which allows you to customize kubelet settings to optimize how this infrastructure works. Gen 2 VM support for Windows nodes is also officially available, giving you access to the advanced features of these SKUs.

Azure Linux

Microsoft’s Mariner Linux distribution, specifically designed as a containerized operating system for workloads, is available now and goes by the name Azure Linux. Support for infrastructure, operating system, and Kubernetes platform allows Microsoft to take charge of the software supply chain and manage the things you shouldn’t have to worry about.

Default security

Azure AD Workload Identity is now officially available. This is an evolution of how your workloads can securely access Azure resources and connect to external identity providers via native Kubernetes capabilities. Your workloads on Linux and Windows can take advantage of workload identity and your applications can leverage the Azure SDKs and MSAL libraries to securely integrate with Azure services.

Connectivity and Observability

Distributed systems observability is essential to monitor and maintain your service levels and to track your application’s improvements over time. With the general availability of managed Prometheus and Grafana, your workload to set up, manage, and maintain these critical components is greatly reduced, allowing you to focus on your apps.

Overlay Networking

One of the great advantages of Azure CNI as a network provider is that you can take full advantage of the native Azure network infrastructure. Especially with cloud native workloads that require scaling to respond to customer demands or events, it’s difficult to keep up with the amount of IP address space required for your infrastructure and pods. With the Overlay Network, which is now officially available, instead of sourcing IP addresses for your workloads from a scarce pool, you can allocate those IP addresses through an overlay network. So whether you only need 3 IP addresses or 300 for your pods, you only have to worry about one address per AKS node.

Kubernetes Apps

Kubernetes Apps is officially available. It is a partner ecosystem designed specifically for ISV partners to easily deploy their applications on AKS clusters. Microsoft not only offers a marketplace for offers, but also takes care of the provisioning, billing and lifecycle of the provided applications. This greatly simplifies the deployment of cloud-native applications and support for AKS for customers.

