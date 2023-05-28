Microsoft Build: Azure Deployment Environments is officially available

Azure

Cloud Native

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Many companies are faced with the challenge of providing developers with a suitable and complex infrastructure that is required for the deployment, execution and testing of apps. It’s not easy to balance agility with security and compliance.

With the Azure Deployment Environments a new cloud service was previewed at Microsoft Build 2022 that helps development teams quickly optimize their app infrastructure using self-service environments. It does this with infrastructure-as-code templates that minimize setup time while maximizing security, compliance, and cost-efficiency.

Reproducible self-service environments

With Azure Deployment Environments, you can set up deployment environments with infrastructure-as-code templates that deploy in minutes. You can choose from a catalog of curated templates that are maintained and provide them right where they are. These templates allow developers to better focus on coding and testing their application rather than on the finer points of environment deployment.

Since the preview version, it has worked closely with over 30 companies from industries such as financial services, retail and automotive. Thanks to the feedback, several features have been added to help you maximize your productivity and focus on writing code. The offer is now officially available for Microsoft Build 2023.

What’s new in Azure Deployment Environments

Already in public preview, developers could deploy new environments via the terminal in their code editor or as part of a GitOps workflow. Now with the final release, you can view, deploy, and manage your environments through a custom developer portal that also includes cloud-based workstations available through Microsoft Dev Box.

Also new is support for Terraform Infrastructure-as-Code files. The service already supports Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates; the addition of Terraform support means that customers using Terraform can import their existing templates directly into Azure Deployment Environments. Support for other infrastructure-as-code formats – including Pulumi and Ansible – is on the way.

An integration between Azure Deployment Environments and the Azure Developer CLI (azd) is also being worked on to enable a seamless developer experience across all products. With this integration, you are able to use azd to deploy app infrastructure with Azure Deployment Environments and easily deploy app code on the deployed infrastructure.

The most important announcements of the Microsoft Build

We have collected the announcements of this year’s Microsoft Build on a Special page on TechWiese put together for you. On the Microsoft Build Germany on June 22nd in Munich our experts illuminate the most important announcements in a series of lectures.

