Microsoft Ignite 2023: This is new in the area of ​​infrastructure

Monday, November 20, 2023
Microsoft Ignite 2023: This is new for developers
From container apps to serverless to AI, Microsoft Ignite showcased plenty of innovations – take a look at the most important announcements for developers.
App & Data ModernizationAzureDataSQL Server
Friday, November 17, 2023
Microsoft Ignite 2023: What’s new in SQL on Azure
From Fleet Manager to Disaster Recovery, Microsoft Ignite showcased plenty of innovation – take a look at the top SQL on Azure announcements.
App & Data ModernizationArtificial IntelligenceAzureCloud NativeCodingGitHubMicrosoft 365Open SourceSecurityWindows
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Microsoft Ignite 2023: Cloud infrastructure, copilot and innovations for developers
From cloud chips to the extended Copilot family – innovations that revolutionize the way we work. Take a look at the key announcements from Microsoft Ignite.
Azure operating systems Cloud Native Microsoft 365
Tuesday, November 7th, 2023
Microsoft Tech Brief: More SAP power thanks to the Microsoft cloud
Learn how you can increase innovation and agility by migrating to the Microsoft Cloud on December 12th. Register now!
