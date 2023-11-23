Microsoft Ignite 2023: This is new in the area of ​​infrastructure

Artificial IntelligenceAzureCloud NativeCodingDataOpen SourceServerless

Monday, November 20, 2023

Microsoft Ignite 2023: This is new for developers

From container apps to serverless to AI, Microsoft Ignite showcased plenty of innovations – take a look at the most important announcements for developers.

Friday, November 17, 2023

Microsoft Ignite 2023: What’s new in SQL on Azure

From Fleet Manager to Disaster Recovery, Microsoft Ignite showcased plenty of innovation – take a look at the top SQL on Azure announcements.

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Microsoft Ignite 2023: Cloud infrastructure, copilot and innovations for developers

From cloud chips to the extended Copilot family – innovations that revolutionize the way we work. Take a look at the key announcements from Microsoft Ignite.

Tuesday, November 7th, 2023

Microsoft Tech Brief: More SAP power thanks to the Microsoft cloud

Learn how you can increase innovation and agility by migrating to the Microsoft Cloud on December 12th. Register now!

