Home » Microsoft is now part of the FinOps Foundation
News

Microsoft is now part of the FinOps Foundation

by admin
Microsoft is now part of the FinOps Foundation
AzureCloud Native

Tuesday February 21, 2023

In the current economic climate, the importance of cost efficiency has become extremely important. Companies depend on high-quality advice, products and services that help them achieve and maintain this efficiency over the long term.

That’s why Microsoft is the one now FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member and is also part of the Board of Directors. The aim is to work together on innovative solutions.

What is the FinOps Foundation?

The FinOps Foundation is a non-profit organization that is part of the Linux Foundation. This promotes people who want to bring cloud financial management closer to others through best practices, training and standards. The FinOps Foundation community is international, including many Microsoft cloud customers and partners. It is about topics such as cost and usage data standardization, containers and Kubernetes as well as sustainability.

Learn more

See also  Wang Qishan again supports Xi Jinping's tough voice against the United States | CCP isolation | CCP strategic competitor | Kissinger's secret visit to China 50th anniversary

You may also like

Judge to account for his history: Khawaja Asif

Alert about endangered amphibians

New Infineon chip factory in Dresden: “Silicon Saxony”...

Her daughter told about the soldier Lyudmila Usenko,...

FIFA threatens not to broadcast the Women’s World...

Equities Europe Conclusion: Stock markets follow the very...

Safes caught fire in Ankara, 4-storey building caught...

Indepaz reported the triple homicide in Garzón, Huila,...

(Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and...

Professor: “Child poverty is unfortunately very visible in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy