Microsoft is now part of the FinOps Foundation

Tuesday February 21, 2023

In the current economic climate, the importance of cost efficiency has become extremely important. Companies depend on high-quality advice, products and services that help them achieve and maintain this efficiency over the long term.

That’s why Microsoft is the one now FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member and is also part of the Board of Directors. The aim is to work together on innovative solutions.

What is the FinOps Foundation?

The FinOps Foundation is a non-profit organization that is part of the Linux Foundation. This promotes people who want to bring cloud financial management closer to others through best practices, training and standards. The FinOps Foundation community is international, including many Microsoft cloud customers and partners. It is about topics such as cost and usage data standardization, containers and Kubernetes as well as sustainability.

