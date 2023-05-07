Microsoft Reveals New Bing Chatbot Features

Microsoft has unveiled new features it has added to the artificial intelligence system that powers its Internet search engine, Edge, and its chatbot, Bing. According to the firm, the newly added features will “radically change the way people search for information.”

According to the company, the new Bing combines powerful large linguistic models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4, with the search index of its web browser, giving Internet users the possibility of obtaining better search results and more accurate answers. to questions, as well as chat in natural language.

The new version of Bing will allow users to go from a text-only search and chat to a more visual one, with responses rich in images and videos. In addition, the artificial intelligence image creation tool, Bing Image Creator, will be able to understand more than a hundred languages.

In the same way, now the ‘software’ has the option of accessing the chat history, sharing and exporting the searches made. In addition, it will have functions to more coherently summarize long documents in various formats, including PDF.

Soon, the developers will include third-party plugins to the Bing chat experience so, for example, if you’re looking for a restaurant to dine in, it will leverage other apps to find the best fit and book a table.

In the nearly 90 days that Microsoft’s artificial intelligence chat has been available, more than 500 million interactions have been recorded and it has exceeded, on average, 100 million daily active users. with RT

