Home » Microsoft Strikes AI Cloud Computing Deal With Former Ethereum Miner CoreWeave From CoinTelegraph
News

Microsoft Strikes AI Cloud Computing Deal With Former Ethereum Miner CoreWeave From CoinTelegraph

by admin
Microsoft Strikes AI Cloud Computing Deal With Former Ethereum Miner CoreWeave From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters CNBC: Microsoft Strikes AI Cloud Computing Deal With Former Ethereum Miner CoreWeave

Microsoft (NASDAQ:) has reportedly signed an agreement with the former CoreWeave miner to use its cloud computing infrastructure to support its artificial intelligence (AI) based services.

Microsoft is potentially set to spend billions of dollars on the CoreWeave deal over several years, CNBC reported June 1, quoting “people familiar with the matter.”

A CNBC source says the deal was signed in early 2023.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Trinidad and San Luis de Palenque come together to elect a single candidate for the Assembly – news

You may also like

Unveiling the essence of Nuoro, a brand to...

Friday Hadith: ((O you who have believed, if...

Timba will have its party in Cali

Condominiums warn the family of an autistic child:...

Love beyond borders… Three international couple YouTube channels...

Invima warns that Sascha Fitness products are fraudulent

Serie A: Lazio win 2-0 in Empoli and...

NASA: Submit Your Name to Jupiter’s Moon! |...

Through a march, Santa Marta says “no to...

Changes at the top of New Guards Group....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy