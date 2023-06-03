Microsoft Strikes AI Cloud Computing Deal With Former Ethereum Miner CoreWeave From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters CNBC: Microsoft Strikes AI Cloud Computing Deal With Former Ethereum Miner CoreWeave



Microsoft (NASDAQ:) has reportedly signed an agreement with the former CoreWeave miner to use its cloud computing infrastructure to support its artificial intelligence (AI) based services.

Microsoft is potentially set to spend billions of dollars on the CoreWeave deal over several years, CNBC reported June 1, quoting “people familiar with the matter.”

A CNBC source says the deal was signed in early 2023.

