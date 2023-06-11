Middle Baudó: recovery of degraded areas, sports park, social lounge, community kiosk

On May 31, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of agroforestry systems for the recovery of forests degraded by anthropic activities in the municipality, for a value of 4,462 million pesos.

On May 26, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of agroforestry systems for the recovery of forests degraded by anthropic activities in the municipality, for a value of 250 million pesos.

On May 18, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a recreational-sports park in the township of Pie de Pepé, worth 832 million pesos.

On June 8, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a multiple social hall in Puerto Meluk, worth 644 million pesos.

On June 2, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the execution of artistic, cultural, gastronomic and folkloric activities on the occasion of the celebration of religious festivities in honor of San Antonio de Padua that will take place in Puerto Meluk, from June 9 to 17, worth 284 million pesos.

On May 31, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a community kiosk in the indigenous community of Guadualito, worth 284 million pesos.

On May 29, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply of stationery, computer equipment and office supplies for the municipal administration, worth 228 million pesos.

On May 17, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the realization of the first folkloric and cultural meeting of the Baudó river “Danzas de selva y rio”, for a value of 120 million pesos.

On May 17, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply of sports equipment to provide the different sports teams and clubs for the promotion and development of sports and recreation in the municipality, worth 120 million pesos.

On May 3, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the improvement of housing conditions in the township of Almendró, for a value of 300 million pesos.