Middle East conflict: Steinmeier happy about first release of hostages

Berlin (epd). Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his relief at the first release of Israeli hostages by the terrorist organization Hamas. “I am infinitely happy that the release of the first hostages, including German hostages, has begun,” said Steinmeier in a video message on the occasion of his trip to Israel, Oman and Qatar in Berlin on Saturday. He thanked the mediators and emphasized that the only way to end the fighting would be to release all hostages.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) announced on Friday evening in Berlin that four Germans were among the released hostages. On Friday, 24 of the hostages held by Hamas were released. A total of 50 abducted children and women are to be released. In return, Israel committed to the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons and a ceasefire lasting several days.

Steinmeier further said that a ceasefire today would not automatically bring peace tomorrow. “There can be no lasting peace as long as Hamas remains a murderous threat to Israel. At the same time, the war Israel is waging now must not poison any chance of agreement in the future.”

Hamas attacked Israel at the beginning of October, killing around 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages. Israel’s army responded with massive shelling of the Gaza Strip and sealed off the area controlled by Hamas. 2.3 million people live in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of people have already died there.

