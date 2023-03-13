For ten weeks there have been massive protests against the controversial judicial reform. Most recently, President Herzog had spoken out against it. But the government is undeterred.

After hours of debate, the parliament in Jerusalem approved a change in the law on Monday evening, which is intended to make it much more difficult to declare a prime minister incapacitated. 61 out of 120 MEPs voted in favor and 51 against in the first reading. The rest were absent or abstained. Two more readings are needed before the change comes into force.

According to media reports, Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government wants to push through key elements of the controversial reform in fast-track procedures before the end of this month.

Attorney General: Change creates “black hole”

The draft stipulates that a three-quarters majority in parliament would be required to remove a prime minister from office. This dismissal would also only be possible for psychological or other health reasons. The move is intended to prevent the Supreme Court or the Attorney General’s Office from influencing an impeachment.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara had warned that the change could lead to “absurd situations”. It creates a “black hole” because it prevents any legal supervision.

A debate and vote on further aspects of the judicial reform were also planned in Parliament on Tuesday night. The amendments are intended to allow Parliament to overrule Supreme Court decisions by a simple majority. It also aims to limit the Supreme Court’s ability to overturn simple laws.

There have been massive protests against the judicial reform for ten weeks, but efforts to find a compromise have so far been unsuccessful. There are increasing warnings that Israel is heading for a dangerous state crisis.

President warns of “bad situation”

Israel’s President Izchak Herzog warned of the serious consequences of the bitter dispute over judicial reform. “We are in a bad, very bad situation,” warned Herzog. This could have serious social, economic, diplomatic and security consequences. Herzog spoke of an “inner struggle that tears us apart”. He is trying with all his might to reach an agreement to save Israel from the crisis.

Herzog said he is meeting and listening to all parties involved. He is trying to find a solution “that sets the principles of the State of Israel for many generations to come.” It is “not a political compromise, but a Sisyphean task in an effort to find the right formula for balance and hope”.

