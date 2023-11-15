Home » Middle East: KSRelief brings UNRWA piano to Gaza
Middle East: KSRelief brings UNRWA piano to Gaza

Middle East: KSRelief brings UNRWA piano to Gaza

(Photo:Wikimedia Commons, pd).

The King Salman Center allocates 15 million dollars

The King Salman Relief Center (KSRelief) supported the first phase of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) plan for the emergency humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip. He did this with an amount of 15 million dollars.

The plan will be implemented immediately through the partnership between the Center and the Agency. This “in light of the critical humanitarian conditions, challenges and siege in the Gaza Strip. According to specific programs that guarantee its supply to the affected people, and urgently, according to the Centre’s mechanisms”.

This is part of Saudi Arabia’s desire, represented by the King Salman Relief Centre, to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip during the current humanitarian crisis.

Last week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the launch of a fundraiser. The goal was to raise $1.2 billion to help 2.7 million Palestinians, including residents of the Gaza Strip.

Guterres said this number includes 500,000 people in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

For five weeks, Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented manner in response to the Hamas attack on its territory on October 7.

According to Israeli authorities, around 1,200 people died in the attack, while Hamas took around 240 hostages.

On the Palestinian side, the Hamas government announced that more than 11,000 people were killed, including 4,609 children and 3,100 women, in addition to 28,200 people being injured.

For its part, UNRWA announced that the bombing hit 63 schools and health facilities operated in Gaza, resulting in 66 deaths and at least 651 injuries among civilians who fled to these facilities in search of safety.

UNRWA currently hosts approximately 780,000 people in more than 150 locations across the Gaza Strip.

