Middle East live blog: ++ Israel reports shelling from Lebanon ++

As of: October 8, 2023 9:52 a.m

According to a military spokesman, Israel has come under fire from Lebanon. The anti-Semitism commissioner, Klein, warned of attacks on Jewish institutions in Germany. All developments in the live blog.

9:52 a.m

Gaza authorities report more than 300 dead in Israeli counterattacks

According to Palestinian information, 313 people have been killed so far in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in response to the major Hamas attack. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said 1,990 Palestinians were injured. Minors were among the dead and injured.

After the attack by militant Palestinians, the Israeli air force fired on targets belonging to Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip. This is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the USA and Israel.

According to the army, ten Hamas targets were hit during the night. They were in multi-story buildings. Among other things, a secret service headquarters and a military facility were attacked. At the same time, the Israeli army shelled two banks that were used by Hamas to finance terrorist activities against Israeli civilians. A weapons production facility of the militant organization Islamic Jihad in Gaza and weapons depots were also hit.

9:09 a.m

UN force calls on Hezbollah and Israel to show restraint

The UN observer force in Lebanon has called on Israel and the Shiite Hezbollah militia to show restraint. All those involved should use the force’s liaison and coordination mechanisms to defuse the situation, UNIFIL warned. She is in contact with representatives of both sides at all levels to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation.

07:56 am

Evacuations in the Israeli border area

Israel’s army is evacuating Israeli towns in the border area. Thousands of people should be moved to other locations in Israel, said Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht. The army declared the area around the coastal strip a restricted area. There are still eight points in the south of the country where possible attackers are being searched, said Hecht. The barrier to the Gaza Strip was breached in 29 places and is now all under control. Potential new attackers are attacked at these points from the air.

07:49 am

Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack

The pro-Iranian radical Islamic group Hezbollah in Lebanon has claimed responsibility for the rocket and artillery fire on Israel. The attack serves to show solidarity with the Palestinian resistance. The group said in a written statement that the attack targeted three posts, including a “radar site” in Shebaa Farms. According to the UN, the so-called Shebaa Farms are part of the Syrian territories occupied by Israel in 1967. However, Syria and some parties in Lebanon view the area as Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah had previously congratulated Hamas on its “heroic, large-scale” and “victorious” operation against Israel. The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia maintains good relations with Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

07:00 am

Israel reports shelling from Lebanon

According to a military spokesman, Israel has come under fire from Lebanon. An army spokesman said on Platform The Israeli armed forces are prepared for all scenarios and will continue to protect the security of Israel’s residents, it said.

05:57 am

Apparently hit hospital in Ashkelon

A hospital in the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon is said to have been hit early this morning. This is the Barsilai Medical Center, said a representative of the facility, Tal Bergman, as reported by the AP news agency. The Barsilai Hospital released a video that showed a huge hole in a wall and debris on the floor of a room that appeared to be empty. There were initially no reports of victims.

05:30 am

China calls for end to violence

After Hamas’ attack on Israel, China called for an end to the violence. China is deeply concerned about the recent escalation of tensions, said a statement from the Beijing Foreign Ministry. All parties involved should “exercise restraint, cease fire immediately, protect civilians and ensure that the situation does not deteriorate further.” China also recalled its fundamental stance on the conflict. The only way to a solution is to implement a “two-state solution” and establish an independent Palestinian state. China wants to work with the international community to enable peace talks to resume as soon as possible.

04:54

Lebanese Hamas: No peace in the region with Israel

According to Hamas leader in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, after Saturday’s operation, Arab states must realize that accepting Israeli security efforts would not bring peace. “If you want stability and peace in the region, the first thing you have to do is end the Israeli occupation,” Hamdan told reporters, according to the Reuters news agency. Unfortunately, some states have already begun to toy with the idea that the USA could guarantee them more security by moving closer to Israel.

4:11 a.m

Solidarity demonstration for Israel in Berlin

Because of the massive attacks on Israel, the German-Israeli Society (DIG) has called for a solidarity demonstration for the country in Berlin today. The rally is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. in front of the Brandenburg Gate. It is organized by the DIG Young Forum, the Jewish Student Union and the Jewish Association Values ​​Initiative; they are expecting 200 participants. DIG President Volker Beck and representatives of the parliamentary groups in the Berlin House of Representatives will speak at the demonstration.

04:00 am

Anti-Semitism Commissioner Klein warns of attacks on Jewish institutions

In view of the major attack on Israel by the militant Palestinian organization Hamas, the Federal Government’s Anti-Semitism Commissioner, Klein, has warned against attacks on Jewish institutions in Germany. “We know from the recent past: If Israel is attacked by the anti-Semitic terrorist organization Hamas, the danger for Jews in Germany also increases,” Klein told the editorial network Germany (RND). Israel-related anti-Semitism in Germany is “not a gray theory, but a real danger,” he emphasized. Klein praised the nationwide strengthening of security measures for Jewish and Israeli institutions in the RND newspapers. Federal Interior Minister Faeser had previously stated that the protection of Jews in Germany had the “top priority” in light of the major attack by Hamas.

3:21 a.m

Netanyahu: Israel stops energy supplies to Gaza Strip

Israel no longer wants to supply the Gaza Strip with electricity, gasoline and goods. This was announced by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. By nightfall, most of the area controlled by the militant Islamist Hamas was already in darkness after Israel cut off the power supply. Netanyahu also announced the end of the “first phase” of Israel’s counterattack. Israel repelled most of the Hamas fighters. However, Netanyahu said the offensive would continue “unconditionally and without interruption.”

01:43 am

Green politician Hofreiter shows understanding for Israel’s massive counterattacks

After the major attack by the radical Islamic Palestinian group Hamas against Israel, the chairman of the European Committee in the Bundestag, Hofreiter (Greens), showed understanding for the massive counterattacks by the Israeli army. “Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks from Gaza,” Hofreiter told the newspapers of the Funke media group. Hamas must stop its attacks immediately, he emphasized.

01:09 am

USA: So far there is “no evidence” of Iranian involvement

According to its own statements, the USA has so far “no indications” of Iran’s possible involvement in the major attack on Israel by the radical Islamic Hamas. It is “too early” to say whether Iran is directly involved in the large-scale offensive, a White House official said. Nevertheless, there is “no doubt” that Hamas is “financed, equipped and armed” by Iran, among others, he emphasized.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Hezbollah militia had previously expressed their support for the “proud effort” of the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas. The Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, among others, blamed Tehran for the unprecedented wave of attacks. The White House official also said that discussions about providing US military aid to Israel were “in full swing.” An announcement is possible as early as Sunday, but the situation is difficult given the current paralysis in the House of Representatives as a result of the voting out of its chairman Kevin McCarthy.

12:30 a.m

Saturday’s live blog for reading

