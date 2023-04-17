Middle Franconia | “crazy nights”

“Irre Nights” are coming to Middle Franconia. Behind it is a series of films by the district clinics of Middle Franconia. From April 18th to May 24th they will show the film “The boy has to get some fresh air” about Hape Kerkeling. The background to the series is to draw attention to mental illnesses and break down prejudices. Admission to the screenings is free.
The event locations and times at a glance:
Altdorf May 8th, 2023, 7 p.m., Evangelical House
Ansbach 04.05.2023, 7.30 p.m., Kammerspiele
Erlangen April 26, 2023, 6 p.m., E-Werk
Fuerth April 18, 2023, 7 p.m., Babylon / April 27, 2023, 7 p.m., Babylon
Höchstadt ad Aisch April 20th, 2023, 6 p.m., Fortuna
Neustadt ad Aisch May 2, 2023, 7 p.m., KinoNEA
Nuremberg April 24, 2023, 6 p.m., Casablanca / May 24, 2023, 5:30 p.m., Filmhauskino
Roth April 24, 2023, 7 p.m., Bavaria
Rothenburg o. d. Tauber May 10, 2023, 7 p.m., Forum Rothenburg
Schwabach 05/23/2023, 7 p.m., Luna Theater
Weißenburg April 24, 2023, 6 p.m., cinema center
Admission is free, reservations are not possible. More information at www.bezirkskliniken-mfr.de/irre-naechte-in-mittelfranken-2023/