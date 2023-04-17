Middle Franconia | “crazy nights”

“Irre Nights” are coming to Middle Franconia. Behind it is a series of films by the district clinics of Middle Franconia. From April 18th to May 24th they will show the film “The boy has to get some fresh air” about Hape Kerkeling. The background to the series is to draw attention to mental illnesses and break down prejudices. Admission to the screenings is free.

The event locations and times at a glance:

Altdorf May 8th, 2023, 7 p.m., Evangelical House

Ansbach 04.05.2023, 7.30 p.m., Kammerspiele

Erlangen April 26, 2023, 6 p.m., E-Werk

Fuerth April 18, 2023, 7 p.m., Babylon / April 27, 2023, 7 p.m., Babylon

Höchstadt ad Aisch April 20th, 2023, 6 p.m., Fortuna

Neustadt ad Aisch May 2, 2023, 7 p.m., KinoNEA

Nuremberg April 24, 2023, 6 p.m., Casablanca / May 24, 2023, 5:30 p.m., Filmhauskino

Roth April 24, 2023, 7 p.m., Bavaria

Rothenburg o. d. Tauber May 10, 2023, 7 p.m., Forum Rothenburg

Schwabach 05/23/2023, 7 p.m., Luna Theater

Weißenburg April 24, 2023, 6 p.m., cinema center

Admission is free, reservations are not possible. More information at www.bezirkskliniken-mfr.de/irre-naechte-in-mittelfranken-2023/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

