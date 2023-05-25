Middle Franconia | Gigabit promotion in Middle Franconia

A lot of money is flowing to Middle Franconia – for the expansion of fast internet in the countryside. The Free State promotes the expansion within the framework of the so-called gigabit guideline. Almost six million euros are currently flowing into the district of Ansbach, according to the Ministry of Finance. The city of Windsbach, for example, gets around 3.6 million euros, Bruckberg 1.2 million and Neusitz almost 900,000 euros. But money is also arriving in the district of Neustadt/Aisch-Bad Windsheim – here the municipality of Gutenstetten receives almost 440,000 euros.

