Middle Franconia | Go-Ahead declares defect

Middle Franconia | Go-Ahead declares defect

Photo: Defective contact strips

As reported in detail, Go-Ahead recently had to struggle with several problems. At the end of June there were many train cancellations, partly due to a technical defect. The company now explains in a press release that it uses tracks on the overhead line near Olching that are used almost exclusively by Go-Ahead. At this point there was a defect that ultimately led to damage to the contact strips, so that current could no longer flow. DB Netz has now repaired this defect and no further damage has occurred since then. Train with pantograph

