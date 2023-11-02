Home » Middle Franconia | New district council president elected
Middle Franconia | New district council president elected

Middle Franconia | New district council president elected

Photo: the new district council president Peter Daniel Forster and vice president Christa Heckel

The Middle Franconian District Council has a new president. Peter Daniel Forster from the CSU won the election with 21 out of 30 votes. Forster has been sitting in the district council since 2008 and was the CSU parliamentary group leader there for 10 years. He succeeds Armin Kroder, who surprisingly did not take part again. Forster had no official opponent. Christa Heckel from the Green Party was elected vice president with 21 votes. Other representatives are Sven Erhardt from the SPD and Herbert Lindörfer from the CSU.

