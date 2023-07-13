Middle Franconia | Still problems in the rail network due to storm

Storm Ronson is still causing problems in rail transport. According to an update from the railway company Go-Ahead, some routes in southern Bavaria are still closed. The reason is fallen trees on the rails and torn down overhead lines. It is still unclear when the routes will be released again, according to Go-Ahead. However, the route Donauwörth – Treuchtlingen – Würzburg, which is important for Middle Franconia, will be used. However, delays and cancellations could also occur here due to the closure of other routes.

