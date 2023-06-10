Although many people enjoy the sunny weather, it is again much too dry for nature in Middle Franconia. The risk of forest fires is high. That is why the government of Middle Franconia has ordered another aerial observation for this weekend. The pilots will do their laps from Ansbach-Petersdorf on Saturday and from Gunzenhausen on Sunday. Meanwhile, the government of Middle Franconia is appealing to report forest fires immediately on 112. Smoking, barbecuing or campfires in the forest is strictly forbidden. Do not throw cigarette butts out of the car and do not stop in meadows or forest paths because of hot catalytic converters.
Middle Franconia | Warning: danger of forest fires!
23
See also The spirit of convening the Seventh Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has aroused enthusiastic responses among the masses of party members, cadres and the masses in Chongqing_Chongqing Municipal People's Government Network