Middle Franconia | Warning: danger of forest fires!

Although many people enjoy the sunny weather, it is again much too dry for nature in Middle Franconia. The risk of forest fires is high. That is why the government of Middle Franconia has ordered another aerial observation for this weekend. The pilots will do their laps from Ansbach-Petersdorf on Saturday and from Gunzenhausen on Sunday. Meanwhile, the government of Middle Franconia is appealing to report forest fires immediately on 112. Smoking, barbecuing or campfires in the forest is strictly forbidden. Do not throw cigarette butts out of the car and do not stop in meadows or forest paths because of hot catalytic converters.

