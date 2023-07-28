‘Middle music’ at the 43rd Roccella jazz festival – News

“Two evenings of this edition of the Festival will be dedicated to Turkey, a state recently devastated by a strong earthquake. But one event, the 43rd, will also be dedicated to Tony Bennett, the legendary crooner who died a few days ago in the States where was born 96 years ago to immigrant parents from Calabria and Frank Sinatra. But it will also be a festival, with original productions, which will continue to enhance American jazz”. The artistic director of the review Vincenzo Staiano underlined this when he presented the 43rd edition of the Roccella jazz festival “Mediterranean noises” scheduled from 26 August to 3 September in Roccella Ionica.

Given the two evenings of the event dedicated to Turkey, this year the Italian ambassador in Ankara will also be present at the Roccella Jazz Festival, Giorgio Marrapodi, a native of Martone, a small hill town located in Locride, in the Stilaro valley.

“It will be as always – declared the mayor of Rocciallo Vittorio Zito – an intriguing Roccella Jazz full of unpublished musical proposals and therefore able to offer a series of important and, above all, visible and enjoyable characteristics, as has been the case for many years now , only to Rumori Mediterranei. A dutiful thank you, however, for the concrete and substantial help given to the Rocciallo kermesse to the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria and to the Calabria region”.

“Ai confini del jazz – La musica di mezzo” will be the theme of the review where there are also various tributes to the great stars of Italian-American jazz, a section reserved for bands of young musicians, Next generation jazz, and collateral events focused on activities didactic – formative, presentations of books and CDs.

The bill drawn up by Staiano is rich, which respects the vocation of the festival to favor innovative projects and musicians who love experimentation and research. In fact, there will be nine original productions and four national premieres out of a total of eighteen concerts.

It will begin on 26 August at 9.30 pm on the Sisinio Zito waterfront with two concerts: “Jazz back to grammo” with the trio led by saxophonist Carmelo Coglitore who will improvise pieces starting from the ‘hints’ that will come to him from the collector and musicologist Giuseppe Nicolò engaged in activating the crank of his old gramophones to spin the vinyls of the most famous stars of the Italian-American jazz firmament. Followed by the project “Mediterraneo ostinato” by the “Banda Ikona” by Stefano Saletti and Barbara Eramo, with clarinetist Gabriele Coen as a special guest. For the “Next generation Jazz” section (27 and 28 August) the Domenico Rizzuto Electrojazz Ensemble will perform; the sextet led by trombonist Andrea Glockner; the Jade Visions quartet by Andrea Brissa and the big band led by Mirko Onofrio.

As far as the original productions are concerned, a large part will be dedicated to Italian-American artists (a sort of tribute to the “villagers”) and will feature some of the most credited with the music scene. Specifically, the Riccardo Fassi Sextet will pay homage to Henry Mancini, the Pavone-Halvorson-Dunston-Fujiwara quartet, in its world premiere in Roccella, will remember Joe Venuti and Eddie Lang, the Rachel Gould Quintet will play live a famous recording by Rachel Gould and Sal Nisticò, while the Rotondi-Rosen-Gorgone-Piccirillo-Fiore Quintet will present, for the first time, arrangements of famous songs by Chick Corea, who died two years ago.

The project on Frank Sinatra is unprecedented and will be presented by Luca Cerchiari, one of the leading European jazz experts, in the role of story teller and by the quartet of Greta Panettieri, one of the most brilliant vocalists around. Also on the bill is an unpublished documentary on “Frank Sinatra and Italy” by the Master in ‘Publishing and music production’ of the IULM University of Milan directed by Luca Cerchiari. At the Teatro al Castello, the Lino Patruno Jazz Show (August 31) and Sergio Cammariere’s quartet will also enrich the program, which returns 16 years after its last concert at Roccella Jazz (September 2).

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

