Middle school teacher falls with child porn

Middle school teacher falls with child porn

Slider Middle School Math Teacher Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

El Paso, TX – Gabriel Andres C., a math teacher at Slider Middle School, was arrested on Monday, December 11, after an investigation by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) revealed that he possessed child pornography.

The arrest came after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led to detectives obtaining evidence that C. was storing child pornography.

EPPD confirmed that investigators obtained an arrest warrant for possession of child pornography, and C. was arrested at the El Paso International Airport on a flight back to the city on Monday, December 11.

He was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on $10,000 bail.

Slider Middle School has not released a statement regarding the arrest, and it is unclear whether C. will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The EPPD is urging anyone with additional information regarding this case to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

