The Supreme Court has written the last act of what remains of the procedure once known as Mafia Capital: The judges rejected the appeals of the defenses and confirmed the sentences established in the Appeal bis. Massimo Carminati and Salvatore Buzzi were sentenced to 10 and 12 years and 10 months in prison respectively.

Thus the fate of the protagonists of the “Middle World” survey is divided. Massimo Carminati e Salvatore Buzzi they spent several years together: first corrupting the economic and political life of Rome, then trying to defend themselves against the accusations made by the prosecutors of the Piazzale Clodio prosecutor’s office. Now the imminent future separates them. The ras of the coop could go back to prison, the Cecato no. The effects of the sentence became enforceable less than two hours after the verdict of the judges of the Cassation. In Lamezia Terme the carabinieri of the Ros have in fact arrested Buzzi on behalf of the Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Rome. The sixty-seven-year-old, who was in a community, will be transferred to the prison of Catanzaro. He has to serve a residual sentence of seven years and three months of imprisonment but it is likely that he will not spend the entire period in the cell. For Carminati instead, social services could be triggered.

Mafia or no mafia: the riddle had already been solved by the Cassation on 22 October 2019, when the stoats explained that in the capital, for years, two criminal associations, often interconnected, have influenced the world of entrepreneurship and cooperatives, including bribes handed out to complacent politicians and credit recovery missions entrusted to the thumb-breakers of shift. Two criminal organizations, no mafia. To reach this conclusion, the judges had to rewind the tape, starting in December 2014, when the right-wing extremist Massimo Carminati and the patron of the June 29 cooperative were arrested along with 26 other people. There were politicians, businessmen and old-fashioned malacarne. And they were accused in various ways of having been part of or gravitating around a mafia association.

Buzzi and Carminati go to jail, at 41bis. And they remain there until July 2017, when the judges demolish the main accusation: the mafia. The sentences are still heavy: Buzzi has to serve 19 years in prison and Carminati 20, but not under a harsh prison regime because they are not mafia.

At least until the Rome Court of Appeal upsets the first degree sentence. It is December 11, 2018 when the second instance judges establish that the “Middle World” is again mafia. That interregnum that Carminati had in the famous interception (“the living above and the dead below and we are in the middle”) for the magistrates of the second degree of judgment was nothing more than a mafia organization.

However, the penalties are lighter than in the first degree: Buzzi he was sentenced to serve 18 years and 4 months, while the “Cecato” was sentenced to 14 years and 6 months in prison.

The twist

For the umpteenth twist, it is not necessary to wait even a year. The turnaround arrives on 22 October 2019: the Supreme Court definitively tears up the Mafia charge. The protagonists of the investigation leave prison, go to house arrest and are sent back on appeal to recalculate the sentences. Carminati returns to his Sacrofano, Buzzi opens a pub and draws up a menu with a criminal underworld flavor, a criminal amarcord “to laugh at it”, says the man who passed by the “cash cow” (this is how the municipality of Rome called it, not knowing he was intercepted ) to the cow to cook to fill Gomorra, Suburra, Samurai sandwiches, Middle world and the hot dog Er Terrible.

Buzzi produces a Freddo, the Lebanese, Dandy and Scrocchiazzeppi. Justice continues its course. The seizures of works of art resulting from years of criminal enterprises are definitively seized.

The last act

And the court of appealquestioned for the second time, on March 9, 2021, ruled: Buzzi he is sentenced to serve 12 years and 10 months and Carminati to 10 years in prison. Then the new appeal of the lawyers. And today the Supreme Court, the last, capable of writing the last act of what remains of the procedure once known as Mafia Capitale.

The reaction of the defense

We consider it an unfair sentence with excessive sanctioning. Probably the severity of the sentence determined by the Court of Appeal in the rescissory judgment, and confirmed today by the Supreme Court, it almost appears to have a direct function to rebalance the previous sentence with which the Mafia accusation was annulled, an erroneous charge with respect to which Buzzi he had no fault. ”So one of the lawyers of Salvatore Buzzi, Piergerardo Santoro, commented on the sentence of the Supreme Court which confirmed the sentence against his client tonight. “It is a sentence – he added – that does not reconcile with the current orientation of the Cartabia reform aimed at the recovery of the person beyond the prison system”.