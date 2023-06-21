Home » Midsummer fire on the Traun at the Schifferfest
Midsummer fire on the Traun at the Schifferfest

by admin
Midsummer fire on the Traun at the Schifferfest

The Stadl-Paura boatmen’s association is again organizing its popular boatmen’s festival “Traun in Flammen” this weekend. With free entry, around 2,000 visitors are expected on Friday. Start is at 6 p.m., the highlight of the evening is the boat torchlight ride with the 23 meter long “Trauner”, which will enter the salt barns in Stadl-Paura. After that, visitors can expect a cloud of sound with a laser show and, for the first time, a midsummer bonfire on the Traun. After that, the show band “Die Partykrocha” will perform for the visitors until 2 a.m., the musicians will also play on Saturday.

On Saturday at 3:00 p.m. the starting signal for the “Plättenregatta” will be fired, in which around 30 teams will row for victory on the given course. A team consists of six people, with the women’s teams also having the option of “hiring” an additional helmsman. Nice trophies await the winners, and there will also be surprises for the less successful teams.

For the youngest visitors, the children’s friends create a colorful program. In addition, nice prizes will be raffled off in a raffle.

