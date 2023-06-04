Midwives of Chocó: Ancestral knowledge at the service of life

Similarly, supernatural themes play their own role, the clearest example being the so-called “the evil eye”, something that midwives are already prepared for and that in a hospital would not enjoy credibility. External energies, as well as the protection of the baby since it is in the tummy, is tremendously important for Chocoan mothers.

“When the child is born, they are given baths of three bitter herbs or two bitter herbs and a matica that they call ají pique. One bathes it with that on a Tuesday or a Friday and with that it doesn’t get the evil eye (…) Those are the most efficient days to do these things”, says Ilda.

In the end, all this is a fundamental part of the current debate on whether or not ancestral knowledge in medicine should be part of the normal health system.. In other words, implement a component of ancestral beliefs and knowledge that encourages people to attend these venues, so that in this way safety margins can be maintained for the life of the woman and her baby.

A debate that, at least in the case of Palomeque, he considers should not be so delayed or complicated in the case of an ancestral knowledge that precedes the existence of Western medicine. “God destined him that way, at that time there were no doctors but only midwives, I understand that when the virgin had Jesus he did not have a doctor, it was a midwife who received him (…) I was also received by midwives”.