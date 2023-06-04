Home » Midwives of Chocó: Ancestral knowledge at the service of life
News

Midwives of Chocó: Ancestral knowledge at the service of life

by admin
Midwives of Chocó: Ancestral knowledge at the service of life

Similarly, supernatural themes play their own role, the clearest example being the so-called “the evil eye”, something that midwives are already prepared for and that in a hospital would not enjoy credibility. External energies, as well as the protection of the baby since it is in the tummy, is tremendously important for Chocoan mothers.

“When the child is born, they are given baths of three bitter herbs or two bitter herbs and a matica that they call ají pique. One bathes it with that on a Tuesday or a Friday and with that it doesn’t get the evil eye (…) Those are the most efficient days to do these things”, says Ilda.

In the end, all this is a fundamental part of the current debate on whether or not ancestral knowledge in medicine should be part of the normal health system.. In other words, implement a component of ancestral beliefs and knowledge that encourages people to attend these venues, so that in this way safety margins can be maintained for the life of the woman and her baby.

A debate that, at least in the case of Palomeque, he considers should not be so delayed or complicated in the case of an ancestral knowledge that precedes the existence of Western medicine. “God destined him that way, at that time there were no doctors but only midwives, I understand that when the virgin had Jesus he did not have a doctor, it was a midwife who received him (…) I was also received by midwives”.

See also  Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for the slap: "I was wrong, violence is poisonous"

You may also like

The 10 best books on Maria Callas –...

3.6 magnitude earthquake is recorded in Puerto López...

Latinos in Florida protested the new immigration law

Ukraine. The prologue of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is...

If you find dead birds on the beach,...

Jessenia Meneses, champion of the Mountain in the...

Nuremberg | Numerous volunteers prepare for the Church...

Malacatos a lo grande – breaking latest news

Dissident members were captured

More houses gone up in smoke in Bukavu,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy