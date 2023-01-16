Home News Migraine, a disease that affects more women than men
Migraine, a disease that affects more women than men

Migraine, a disease that affects more women than men

There is nothing more annoying than having a “little headache” and not being clear about its origin. Well, cases like these afflict the majority of people in the world who, due to different factors, can suffer from this uncomfortable pathology.

Migraine is considered one of the main causes of consultation with the general practitioner, which fortunately can be treated immediately.

According to Luisa Páez, a specialist doctor at Nueva EPS, the factors that can influence the development of an attack are: disturbances in the sleep cycle, long working hours, prolonged exposure to digital screens and stress, which is undoubtedly the main factor when it comes to having an episode of these.

But what to do in case of suffering an episode of these? According to Dr. Páez, it is important not to self-medicate, it is necessary to be clear about the origin of the disease in order to proceed with adequate treatment; on the other hand avoiding foods such as sausages, canned food, chocolate and red wine should be avoided at all costs.

In the case of people who already suffer from this pathology, Dr. Páez recommends:

– Try to avoid entrances of light: resting in the room closing doors and windows will help the pain to decrease.

– Place a cold cloth on the head: This will serve to reduce the heat that accumulates in this part of the body.

– Drink water to avoid dehydration: especially if the episode is accompanied by nausea or vomiting.

– Over-the-counter medicines: such as ibuprofen or acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) may help if your migraine is mild. It is important to keep in mind that this type of medication should not be consumed in excess and it is best to be accompanied by medical advice.

If you suffer from the following symptoms and over time these do not diminish, go immediately to the emergency department: Severe headache, beyond any tolerable level, problems with speech, vision, movement or loss of balance, strong and constant internal throbbing sensation.

