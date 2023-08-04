Migrant Asylum Measures Upheld by Court Panel in Victory for Biden Administration

Court Panel Keeps Humanitarian Program for Asylum Seekers from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba, and Ukraine in force

In a significant victory for President Joe Biden’s administration, a court panel has ruled to uphold measures that include a humanitarian program for asylum seekers from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba, and Ukraine, while the legal process continues. The decision comes as the Biden administration argues that these rules are essential to maintaining order at the US-Mexico border.

The new rule, which has faced criticism, imposes rigorous conditions on individuals seeking asylum, requiring them to apply for protection in a country they pass through or submit an online application before being eligible for asylum in the United States. However, the rule includes exceptions and does not apply to unaccompanied children.

This decision represents a setback for federal judge Jon S. Tigar, who had previously ordered the suspension of these restrictions, arguing that they violate US asylum laws and threaten the safety of applicants. The ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which compared the restrictions put in place by the Biden administration with those implemented by former President Donald Trump.

Judge Tigar had given the Biden government 14 days to appeal his ruling before the restrictions were suspended. The government promptly appealed the decision and requested that the rule remain in effect until its legality is resolved in court.

The lawsuit filed by ACLU seeks a return to the legal process for asylum seekers, ensuring that individuals who arrive at US ports of entry or cross the border have the right to request asylum and have their cases heard. Katrina Eiland, an ACLU board member, emphasized the importance of respecting this legal process when the complaint was filed.

Blas Nuñez-Neto, the Undersecretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), vowed to fight the decision and even go to the Supreme Court if necessary. He stated that the Biden administration is committed to upholding its new asylum measures.

The ACLU has a track record of success when challenging previous administration’s policies that restricted the right to seek asylum. According to the plaintiffs, the current rules “operate just as the previous government’s asylum bans did.”

The fate of these asylum measures will continue to be debated in court, while the Biden administration remains determined to implement its immigration policies. As the issue of immigration continues to pose challenges at the US-Mexico border, it remains to be seen how this legal battle will unfold, and what impact it will have on the lives of those seeking asylum.

