The governments of the countries that receive the Venezuelan migrant population, as well as international cooperation agencies, have made significant efforts to guarantee the rights of this population, especially children and adolescents.

In the Colombian case, measures have been taken to achieve the regularization, protection and integration of people from Venezuela, where the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare protects as an institution to serve the migrant population, emphasizing the contribution of the ICBF to the stabilization of the least in a situation of human mobility, to avoid variables associated with the conditions of poverty

The ICBF in Risaralda explains that processes are carried out with the migrant population, since they are part of the population that must be targeted and attended, in one of the early childhood prevention programs in 2022, 900 children attended in the Home programs community centers, Child Development Center, children’s homes for the migrant population in the department.

In processes to restore rights, they have not been carried out to a large extent because the fact that the parents or guardians are on the street with the child does not allow the Institute to issue a measure to restore rights, unless they show that they are indeed being used for begging.

The officials of the entity carry out with the mobile unit for the prevention of these risk situations, they go to speak with them at the traffic light or in the street where they are, they give them the possibility that they have of linking the children to the modalities such as a totally free service for them; however, that opportunity is not always taken.

Last year in the department, in two cases a measure was issued against parents of children of migrant origin who were alone at traffic lights selling sweets, which qualifies as begging; then the family ombudsman applies the measure.

These programs are supported with the objective of promoting the development and comprehensive protection of girls, boys and adolescents, strengthening the capacities of families as protective environments and main agents of social transformation. The ICBF attends to children, adolescents and youth from from Venezuela, without their immigration status or that of their parents or caregivers being an impediment to protect their rights.

Guaranteeing human rights, and ratifying its position regarding an orderly, safe and regular migration with a view to protecting, welcoming and integrating the most vulnerable people.