«Illegal immigration and trafficking in human beings: the Italy that rages against those who respect the rules and pretends not to see those who systematically violate them is over». The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni writes it on Instagram, posting a reel with an excerpt of Giorgia’s latest notes on the day the decree comes into force with the tightening on NGOs.

International law “does not provide that there is someone who can make the ferry in the Mediterranean or in any other sea and go back and forth to transfer people from one nation to another”. The rules “want to limit the rescue of migrants to what is provided for by international law with some fairly simple rules: if you come across a boat and save people you have to take them to safety, so you don’t keep them on board by continuing to do other multiple rescues until the ship is full” which is not “accidental rescue of shipwrecked”.

Secondly, there must be “consistency between the activities that some ships carry out in the Mediterranean and what they are registered for: commercial ships that go back and forth to rescue migrants is something that is quite jarring”. Then we need «screening of those on board, clear information on the rescue mechanisms, rules to prevent the safety of the vessel being approached from being jeopardized in collecting these people on board. Strict rules that allow us to respect international law”.

If they are not respected, «there is no authorization to enter international waters, and if that authorization is violated, the vessel will be detained the first time for two months, the second time with seizure for confiscation purposes. We also do it to respect migrants because someone who is risking their life has the right to be saved but a different thing is being used by human trafficking in the third millennium and continuing to make unscrupulous smugglers make billions of euros”.