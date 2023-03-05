news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CUTRO, 05 MAR – The firefighters, with the first light of dawn, resumed their search at sea for other bodies of the victims of the shipwreck of the boat loaded with migrants that occurred last Sunday in “Steccato” of Cutro. On the other hand, searches on the beach have never been suspended, which embrace the entire Crotone coast and for which numerous volunteers collaborate.



For searches at sea, in particular, a helicopter, a dinghy and two jet skis are used. The patrol activity will continue to the bitter end, unless otherwise provided by the Prefecture of Crotone, which coordinates the searches in which units of the Crotone Coast Guard participate.



After yesterday’s discovery of the bodies of two children, there are currently 70 confirmed victims of the shipwreck. Between 30 and 50 people are missing. (ANSA).

