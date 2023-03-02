Home News Migrant shipwreck: Occhiuto, thank you President Mattarella – Calabria
Migrant shipwreck: Occhiuto, thank you President Mattarella – Calabria

Migrant shipwreck: Occhiuto, thank you President Mattarella – Calabria

“It is important to feel the closeness of the State in Calabria too”

(ANSA) – CROTONE, MARCH 02 – “In dramatic moments like the ones we are experiencing these days, it is important to feel the closeness of the State, even in Calabria”. Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria Region writes it on Twitter.

“The communities of Cutro and Crotone and the whole region – adds Occhiuto – thank the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella”. (HANDLE).

