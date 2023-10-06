Migrant Woman Hit by Car While Attempting to Cross Border with Small Children

Migrant Woman Hit by Car While Crossing Border, Hoping for Asylum

Juarez, Mexico – In a tragic incident, a migrant woman from El Salvador was hit by a car while crossing Juan Pablo II Boulevard with her two small children and husband. The accident took place at the height of Arizona Street, on Juan Pablo II from east to west, just in front of Gate 36 – a well-known spot where thousands of individuals have been surrendering to the Border Patrol while seeking asylum in the United States.

The incident occurred early this morning, prompting a quick response from a Rescue ambulance. Medical personnel attended to the two minors while the woman, whose identity has been revealed as María Elsa, lay on the ground with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of an old model blue Toyota Pick-up remained at the scene, cooperating with authorities as they determined the responsibilities for the accident. As a result, units from the Road Safety Coordination closed traffic in two lanes, leading to slow traffic in the entire area.

During the investigation, María Elsa and her husband Francisco shared their story with the traffic police. They informed the authorities that they had just arrived at the border and were attempting to cross the Rio Grande to surrender to United States authorities, hoping to obtain political asylum from the nation. Tragically, María Elsa suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident and required immediate transportation to a nearby hospital.

In addition to her injuries, the couple was accompanied by their two infants, a two-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl. It is heart-wrenching to witness the struggles faced by families seeking a better life for their children.

This incident once again highlights the dangers faced by migrants in their pursuit of a better life. The desperation to escape violence and poverty often compels individuals to take risks and put their lives at stake. It also lays bare the challenges faced by border authorities and the need for comprehensive immigration reforms that address the root causes driving people to embark on dangerous journeys.

As María Elsa continues to battle her injuries, it is a solemn reminder of the countless others who endure similar risks and hardships in their quest for safety and security. Let us hope that stories like these stir compassion and prompt actions to create a more sustainable and humane immigration system, where individuals have proper channels to seek asylum and refuge.

