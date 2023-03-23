Home News Migrants: 210 arrived in Roccella, rescued by the Coast Guard – Calabria
Migrants: 210 arrived in Roccella, rescued by the Coast Guard – Calabria

Migrants: 210 arrived in Roccella, rescued by the Coast Guard – Calabria

Another 80 were taken to Crotone

(ANSA) – ROCCELLA JONICA, MAR 23 – Two hundred and ten migrants have arrived in the port of Roccella Ionica, in the Locride. Another 80, belonging to the same group, were taken to Crotone.
The migrants, who left Turkey a few days ago, mostly Pakistanis, were rescued by two Coast Guard patrol boats about 100 miles from the coast while they were on board a fishing boat with a failed engine. (HANDLE).

