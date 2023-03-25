news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROCCELLA IONICA, MARCH 24 – There was also a lifeless body on board one of the two Coast Guard units that led the 220 migrants rescued off Cape Spartivento to the port of Roccella Ionica while they were on board a fishing boat that left Libya in recent days.



The deceased, according to what emerged from the first investigations, is a Pakistani citizen who was part of the group of migrants, made up of Pakistanis, Syrians, Egyptians, Iraqis and Bangladeshis. All migrants are male. Among them about 60 minors, half of whom are unaccompanied.



After disembarking, the migrants underwent a medical examination and subsequently, at the disposal of the Prefecture of Reggio Calabria, temporarily housed in the tensile structure built in the port area managed by volunteers from the Red Cross, Civil Protection and Médecins Sans Frontières.



(ANSA).

