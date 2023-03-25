Home News Migrants: 220 arrived in Roccella, one dead on board – Calabria
News

Migrants: 220 arrived in Roccella, one dead on board – Calabria

by admin
Migrants: 220 arrived in Roccella, one dead on board – Calabria

Sea rescue operation of 2 Coast Guard units

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROCCELLA IONICA, MARCH 24 – There was also a lifeless body on board one of the two Coast Guard units that led the 220 migrants rescued off Cape Spartivento to the port of Roccella Ionica while they were on board a fishing boat that left Libya in recent days.

The deceased, according to what emerged from the first investigations, is a Pakistani citizen who was part of the group of migrants, made up of Pakistanis, Syrians, Egyptians, Iraqis and Bangladeshis. All migrants are male. Among them about 60 minors, half of whom are unaccompanied.

After disembarking, the migrants underwent a medical examination and subsequently, at the disposal of the Prefecture of Reggio Calabria, temporarily housed in the tensile structure built in the port area managed by volunteers from the Red Cross, Civil Protection and Médecins Sans Frontières.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy