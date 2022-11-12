New landing in the night in the port of Roccella Ionica, in Calabria. At the end of a rescue operation at sea, carried out by the Coast Guard, 60 migrants of various nationalities arrived in addition to the 65 Pakistani nationals who landed yesterday morning. Among the refugees of the last landing there were also several women and several minors, some of them unaccompanied.

Arrived on a wooden boat

Before reaching the seaport of the town of Locride aboard a Coast Guard patrol boat, the migrants were about 15 miles away from the coast of Calabria aboard a wooden boat with damaged engines.

Molecular tests and accommodation

After disembarking, the ninth in the last 15 days and the 72nd since the beginning of the year, the refugees were subjected to the molecular swab test and, subsequently, temporarily placed, at the disposal of the Prefecture of Reggio Calabria, in the tensile structure set up at the inside the Port and managed by the volunteers of the Red Cross and the Civil Protection.