In the end, the turnaround requested by the NGOs did not take place. From today, Wednesday 2 November, the Memorandum of Understanding on migration between Italy and Libya is renewed for another three years. Signed on February 2, 2017, under the Gentiloni government, it is an agreement between Italy and Libya (it was signed for the Libyans by Fayez Mustafa Serraj, president of the Presidential Council, Government of Libyan national agreement) to stem the arrivals of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Article 8 provides that the Memorandum is valid for three years and is tacitly renewed upon expiry for an equivalent period, “unless notified in writing by one of the two contracting parties, at least three months before the expiry of the period of validity (on November 2 of this ‘year, ed) “. The Draghi executive before and now that Meloni have not asked to review the agreement, despite the pressure of the NGOs, which on more than one occasion have recalled the cases of violation of human rights in Libyan detention centers, where the migrants intercepted at sea. Hence the automatic renewal.

Italy supplies patrol boats to the Libyan Coast Guard

The Memorandum requires the Italian government to provide economic aid and technical support to the Libyan authorities to reduce migratory flows, which are entrusted with the surveillance of the Mediterranean through the supply of patrol boats, a maritime coordination center and training activities.

The criticisms of the NGOs

The agreement is heavily criticized by NGOs. According to Save the Children, for example, supporting the Libyan Coast Guard, through funds, means and training, is essentially equivalent to supporting Libyan detention centers, officially defined as “reception centers”, where people see their rights trampled on a daily basis, subjected to to inhuman and degrading treatments. From 2017 to 11 October 2022, the NGO notes, almost 100,000 children, women and men were intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard, only to be returned to a country that cannot be considered safe. There are numerous reports from the United Nations, also confirmed by the testimonies of migrants who manage to leave the country, which report how episodes of violence, torture and enslavement are on the agenda in detention centers in Libya.